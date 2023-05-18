Scoot Henderson Talks Potential Fit With Damian Lillard, Blazers After Draft Lottery

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Portland Trail Blazers won the No. 3 overall pick in Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery, but they aren't expected to keep it. ESPN's Zach Lowe reportied that "rival executives expect them to explore the kind of veteran help that pick—plus other players—might fetch for Damian Lillard."

One of the prospects who might still be available at No. 3, Scoot Henderson, doesn't envision any issues playing alongside Dame if the Blazers go that route.

"I think I'd work out over there as well," he told The Athletic's Alex Schiffer. "I don't have to be ball dominant. When my time comes, I'll kill."

