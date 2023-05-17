Damian Lillard: 'Stop Playing' with LeBron James; 'It's Gettin Outa Pocket'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard isn't standing for any LeBron James slander.

The seven-time All-Star tweeted it's time to "stop playing" with James because it's "gettin outa pocket."

There are a few ways to interpret what Lillard might be referencing, most notably assertions from some analysts that Victor Wembanyama could be "the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."

Another potential interpretation is James continues to churn out excellent performances in high-leverage situations 20 years into his career. The four-time NBA MVP has had his two best showings in this year's playoffs in his past two games.

After putting up 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' closeout win over the Golden State Warriors, James nearly had a triple-double in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on Tuesday.

The Lakers were unable to overcome a 22-point third quarter deficit to the Nuggets, though they did make a late run to get within three at 124-121. Denver held on for a 132-126 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

James, who played most of this season at 38 years old, averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the regular season. He was named to the All-NBA team for the 19th consecutive season.