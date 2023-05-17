Champions League Final 2023: Date, Venue, Predictions for Manchester City vs. Inter

AP Photo/Jon Super

Manchester City is onto the Champions League final after dispatching Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of their semifinal matchup to win 5-1 on aggregate. They will take on Inter Milan, which defeated A.C. Milan 3-0 on aggregate to safely move to the final round.

The two winning sides will now face each other on Saturday, June 10 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time).

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City is a heavy -400 favorite ($400 bet to win $100) to beat Inter Milan. It's easy to see why, starting with prolific goalscorer Erling Haaland.

The Premier League's all-time single-season goalscoring leader (36 and counting with three matches left) has been a superstar in Champions League as well (12 goals in 10 appearances).

Thanks largely to his efforts, Manchester City hasn't needed to break much of a sweat in the Champions League. They've outscored their opponents 31-5 overall, knocking out Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig along the way.

Manchester City's tremendous depth shined on Wednesday, showing that they don't need Haaland to show up on the scoresheet to dominate.

The defense, led by Kyle Walker and John Stones, neutralized the fantastic Real Madrid attack. Real Madrid possessed the ball just 41 percent of the time and took just three shots on goal.

On the other side of the pitch, Bernando Silva was sensational, delivering a first-half brace. Kevin De Bruyne was sensational in his own right, setting up the first goal and receiving a massive ovation from the Manchester City faithful.

Simply put, it will be a tall order for Inter Milan to hang with Manchester City, especially with there being doubt about Henrikh Mkhitaryan's availability after he was forced off the pitch due to injury before halftime of the second leg on Tuesday. Mkhitaryan scored Inter Milan's second goal in the 2-0 win in the first leg.

Luck has also been on Inter Milan's side to a certain extent. According to Football Reference, Inter Milan has had a smaller expected goal amount than its opponent in five of its 10 Champions League wins or draws.

On the flip side, Inter Milan has held its opponents scoreless in five or six knockout round matches. Lautaro Martínez has also scored some clutch goals for the team, including one in the 74th minute of the second leg against A.C. Milan that all but put that match away.

Ultimately, the Champions League final isn't a lock for Manchester City by any means even if it is the heavy favorite. Inter Milan can come out and play the game of their lives, or Manchester City can struggle mightily. Anything can happen in a single match.

However, on paper, the guess is Manchester City wins fairly comfortably. They are simply too good everywhere on the pitch and have the best player in the world right now, and that should be enough. The pick is for Manchester City to win 3-1.

Manchester City is looking for its first-ever Champions League crown. They've reached the final once, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in 2021.

Inter Milan is a three-time European champion, taking the then-European Cup in 1964 and 1965. They won the Champions League in 2010 versus Bayern Munich, marking the last time a Serie A club won it all.