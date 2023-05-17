Stephen Jones Optimistic Cowboys Can Re-Sign Prescott, Lamb, More to New Contracts

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are nearing a point when the realities of the salary cap can brush up against the number of star players on their roster who can sign lucrative long-term contracts.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones isn't worried about being able to get deals done with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs.

"We want to work on all of the above, but we'll just have to see how this thing plays out. You can't dictate when things happen and the timing. It takes two sides. For them to want to sign up, they've got to be happy where it is. And vice versa. But I wouldn't say just because we don't get it done by the start of the season doesn't mean we're not going to ultimately sign them."

Micah Parsons is another key player who will likely be in the market for a record-breaking contract, but he's not eligible to sign a new deal until after the 2023 season.

Prescott's contract should probably be the main priority for the Cowboys right now. The market for top quarterbacks is already up to $52 million per season after Lamar Jackson's five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

That figure will only go up with Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow eligible to sign new deals. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters leading up to the draft they will "assess" Patrick Mahomes' contract once the Herbert and Burrow extensions get done.

Diggs' extension is also a pressing matter because he's entering the final season of his rookie deal. Cornerback isn't a position where the Cowboys have a lot of depth where they can afford to let the 24-year-old potentially test the market.

Dallas acquired Stephon Gilmore, who is also entering the final year of his contract, from the Indianapolis Colts to play opposite Diggs in the secondary.

Lamb has been Prescott's favorite target in each of the past two seasons. He has averaged 1,132 receiving yards per season in each of first three NFL seasons.

Michael Gallup's long-term extension does allow the Cowboys to get out of it after the 2023 season and save a modest $800,000 against the 2024 cap if he continues to struggle. The 27-year-old averaged a career-low 10.9 yards per reception last season after tearing his ACL midway through the 2021 campaign.

The acquisition of Brandin Cooks this offseason buys the Cowboys more flexibility with their receiving options going forward, but Lamb has proven himself to be an essential part of the passing game.

Parsons is the big domino that won't fall for at least another year, but he will likely be keeping a close eye on what Nick Bosa's potential extension with the San Francisco 49ers looks like.

There's an expectation Bosa will become the first edge-rusher to get a deal worth an average of at least $30 million per season. Parsons, who has 33 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons, can probably expect to get a long-term deal in the same financial area whenever he sits down to negotiate with the Cowboys.

The nature of the cap does make it difficult for teams to have more than a few players making top-level salaries and try to fill out a 53-man roster, but the Cowboys have historically been a loyal organization that takes care of its core players.

Given how successful the Cowboys have been with this core group, including back-to-back 12-win seasons in 2021 and 2022, it wouldn't be a bad thing to invest in all of these players.