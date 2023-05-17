Conor McGregor Rips Matt Brown's 'Woeful Attempt' to Make UFC Fight After KO Comments

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

UFC veteran Matt Brown caught the attention of star fighter Conor McGregor over the weekend, but don't expect a fight between them any time soon.

After Brown tied a UFC record with his 13th knockout win with a one-punch finish of Court McGree at UFC Charlotte on Saturday, McGregor took to Twitter and declared, "I'm getting this record." Brown offered to fight McGregor and then doubled down on his call-out during his appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer.

However, McGregor wasn't impressed, as evidenced by a since-deleted tweet:

The 34-year-old has not fought since July 2021 when he suffered an ankle injury in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. Since becoming a two-division UFC champion in 2016, McGregor has competed in the Octagon just four times and is 1-3 in those fights.

The Irishman's return is on the horizon, however, as he coached against Michael Chandler in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter reality competition series. The two of them are scheduled to face each other, though a date for their fight has yet to be determined.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 is set to premiere on May 30, and fans will surely be excited to see McGregor back around the atmosphere of fighting once again.