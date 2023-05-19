Every NBA Team's Biggest Fear This Offseason

30 of 30

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have spent the past decade trapped in the limbo that is the middle of the NBA standings. They've never been good enough to make a prolonged postseason run, but they've always been too good to bottom out and gain access to a blue-chip prospect.

One could argue it's (beyond) time for this franchise to choose a new route, trading away Bradley Beal and focusing fully on the future. The Wizards, however, may not see it that way.

When explaining the decision to dismiss former general manager Tommy Sheppard, Wizards governor Ted Leonsis cited the "failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons" as "very disappointing."



If the Wizards want to stay around the playoff picture, they can probably do that by re-signing both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. But what would that get them? A play-in berth? Maybe a first-round cameo? That's not good enough to justify the likely costs of their next contracts.

If Washington brings both back, it better have something else up its sleeve, because no one wants to pay a fortune for a non-contender.

Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Salary information via Spotrac.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.