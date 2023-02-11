NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Nets 4 1st-Round Picks in Mikal Bridges Trade Talks

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

After previously being rumored to have made a significant offer for Kevin Durant, the Memphis Grizzlies also tried to make a pitch to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round draft picks for the 26-year-old wing.

Scotto did note it was unclear if the picks offered included protections or not.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on Friday that Memphis has been "ready to trade every pick and swap of its own" for Durant dating back to the offseason when the 13-time All-Star made his first trade request.

Lowe noted talks between the Grizzlies and Nets for Durant never really gained traction because he always wanted to play for the Phoenix Suns, and the Nets "worked with him to make that happen."

Bridges was traded from Phoenix to Brooklyn as part of the package for Durant. The full deal also included the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. It's unclear if the Grizzlies tried to get in on that trade or if their offer for Bridges would have been its own separate deal.

Even though the Nets made the Durant deal roughly 12 hours before the trade deadline, they opted not to make any subsequent moves with all of the new players they brought on board.

Bridges is almost certainly the best trade asset the Nets have right now. He's in the first season of a four-year, $90 million contract that runs through the 2025-26 campaign. The Villanova alum is averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting in 56 starts.

The Grizzlies' attempts to take a big swing in trades speak to their desire to maximize the potential of this young core they have in place. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have led them to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

Memphis currently ranks second in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record. A Bridges trade could still be possible for the team in the offseason, but it was certainly looking for help in its quest to win a title this season.