    Adam Silver Says NBA Investigating Ja Morant IG Video, but 'Assuming the Worst'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    NEW YORK - MARCH 29: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media after the Board of Governors meetings on March 29, 2023 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver appeared on ESPN's NBA Countdown on Tuesday and said the league is in the process of investigating an incident involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he brandished what appeared to be a handgun during an Instagram Live video.

    "Honestly I was shocked when I saw this weekend, that video," he said. "Now we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. And again, the video is a bit grainy and all that. But I'm assuming the worst, but we'll figure out exactly what happened there."

    ESPN @espn

    "Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend — that video. Now, we're in the process of investigating it."<br><br>NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Ja Morant after his latest video. <a href="https://t.co/W0lX4E2fa4">pic.twitter.com/W0lX4E2fa4</a>

    The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities, pending the NBA's investigation, after the video went viral online:

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Memphis Grizzlies say star Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun during an IG Live session over the weekend. <a href="https://t.co/m8LNYiqRtm">pic.twitter.com/m8LNYiqRtm</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.<a href="https://t.co/bqvwbwgd9m">pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun on IG Live yesterday 😳 <a href="https://t.co/fdhjBbIn9c">pic.twitter.com/fdhjBbIn9c</a>

    The NBA previously suspended Morant eight games in March after a separate video in a Denver nightclub showed the star guard holding what appeared to be a handgun.

    Morant entered a counseling program after that incident and apologized publicly on several occasions.

    "I'm completely sorry for that," he told reporters on March 22. "So, you know, my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don't cause any of that no more."

    Additionally, Morant is being sued by a high school prospect who accused him and his friend, Davonte Pack, of assaulting him during a pickup basketball game. He said Morant then went into his home and came back out with a gun strapped to his waistband.

    Given Silver's comments on Tuesday and Morant's history of similar incidents, it certainly appears possible that a significant suspension is on the horizon for the Grizzlies' guard.