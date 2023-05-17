Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Stopping Celtics' Tatum, Brown: 'Easier Said Than Done'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Hours before the start of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra understands the difficulty of trying to slow down the Boston Celtics' top two players.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's shootaround, Spoelstra called it "easier said than done" when asked about trying to contain Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown:

"You have to do your work early. Weakside defenders have to be in their spots early ... they're a very good driving team because of those two guys [Tatum and Brown] collapse your defense and then have spacing, and they're very disciplined with their spacing, with a bunch of 40% 3-point shooters. You got to scramble and make multiple efforts—there's no easy way, but there is a way. You have to commit to those kinds of efforts."

