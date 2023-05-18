Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: B/R Staff Predictions

0 of 3

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Will we see the confirmation of Devin Haney as the undisputed lightweight king or will Vasyl Lomachenko return to prominence?

That will be decided in Las Vegas this Saturday as Haney puts his WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight titles on the line against the former lightweight champion Lomachenko. Undefeated with a 29-0 record, the 24-year-old Haney is looking for a signature win over an established name to slingshot his name into superstardom.

The B/R Combat Sports Team got together to figure out who is going home with the gold on Saturday night.

Disagree with our experts? Share your thoughts in the comments section of the B/R app.