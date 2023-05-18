Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: B/R Staff Predictions

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: B/R Staff PredictionsMay 18, 2023
Will we see the confirmation of Devin Haney as the undisputed lightweight king or will Vasyl Lomachenko return to prominence?
That will be decided in Las Vegas this Saturday as Haney puts his WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight titles on the line against the former lightweight champion Lomachenko. Undefeated with a 29-0 record, the 24-year-old Haney is looking for a signature win over an established name to slingshot his name into superstardom.
The B/R Combat Sports Team got together to figure out who is going home with the gold on Saturday night.
Haney Too Good for Loma
This is not to take anything away from Vasyl Lomachenko. But right now, as of this moment, Devin Haney is a better fighter.
Let me make this very clear: Lomachenko is a savant in the ring and probably deserved to be more well-known across the combat sports landscape. His footwork and the angles he works to provide himself with opportunities to punish opponents is something that should be studied by young fighters who want to get ahead in the fight game.
But this is Haney's time to shine. And a win over Lomachenko cements Haney as the next upcoming star along with potential future opponent Gervonta Davis.
After sharpening his boxing skills in Mexico, he's channeled those abilities into 29 wins and zero defeats. He might be over a decade younger than his opponent, but make no mistake about it, Haney has a vast amount of experience and can box with the best of them.
Both men aren't considered huge knockout artists, so expect a technical fight that will be one for the purists. The pick: the younger boxer takes it.
Prediction: Haney by unanimous decision
- Lucky Ngamwajasat
Age + Haney = Too Much for Loma
For a time it looked like Lomachenko was an all-timer.
He fought for a title in his second fight, won one in his third fight and displayed a mastery of the sport's subtleties that few this side of Willie Pep ever have.
But the heavier and older he got, the less special he became.
Oh sure, he still had enough talent to beat nearly anyone, but the rigors of naturally fighting bigger and stronger men as he aged gradually narrowed the gap.
Teofimo Lopez fought the best fight of his life to topple him in 2020, and though he's won three straight since it's been as much on muscle memory as virtuosity.
And while no one's likely to chisel Haney's name on a lightweight Mount Rushmore any time soon, he too is bigger and stronger while also being a pretty good fighter in his own right.
A pound-for-pound match at their peak ages and weights yields a Lomachenko win by a large margin, but in a match of 24 vs. 35 where the younger man has all the physical advantages, it's not such a positive equation for the Ukrainian.
Expect more tactical and tedious than violent and venomous, and few conceivable endings other than Haney winning big on the scorecards.
Prediction: Haney by unanimous decision
- Lyle Fitzsimmons
Lomachenko Gets It Done in an Upset
This fight is not for the casual boxing fan.
The casuals will say this is 'boring.' The purists will appreciate the mastery of both fighters. The casuals want fireworks, while the purists appreciate the respect both fighters have shown each other. On one side we have the undefeated, fully unified lightweight champion Devin 'The Dream' Haney (29-0, 15 KOs), and on the other side, we have legendary Ukrainian southpaw Vasiliy 'Hi-Tech' Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs).
Ignore any talk that Loma is too old. At age 35, Loma is a year younger than Floyd Mayweather when he faced Canelo Alvarez, so there is no excuse.
There is a good reason the 24-year-old Haney is a slight favorite (-270 on DraftKings). "The Dream" is taller, stronger and the most versatile opponent Loma has ever faced. And don't get us wrong, Haney's ring IQ, elite defense and jab will make it difficult for the Ukrainian. And we've seen Loma struggle against a less-skilled fighter with similar height/weight measurements in Jamaine Ortiz. Because of this, it's understandable for even Loma to admit he's the underdog.
With all that being said, this is also Devin Haney's most challenging opponent. Lomachenko is no George Kambosos. He is a three-division champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Haney very well may be the future of boxing; will that be in the lightweight division? It's well-known that he'll move up to 140 pounds soon. Will he have enough power in his punches on Saturday due to weight draining?
Conventional wisdom says Devin will send Lomachenko into retirement; however, this is a legacy fight and I expect Loma to shock the boxing world. He will be the first man to defeat Haney in a professional contest and become the new WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight champion.
Prediction: Lomachenko by unanimous decision
- Douglas A. Brown