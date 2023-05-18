Which MLB Organization is the Best at Developing Pitching Talent?

0 of 10

Which MLB team does the best job developing pitching talent?

It's a simple question, but finding an answer is not so easy, especially when you consider the volatile nature of most pitchers on a yearly basis outside of top-of-the-rotation starters and elite closers.

Earlier this year, we published articles looking at which MLB teams have the most homegrown talent and which teams do the best job uncovering impact talent on the international market. However, it's not always the organization that a player starts his pro career playing for that unlocks his full potential.

Right-hander Jason Adam was a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2010, and he spent time with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Royals again, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs before hitting the open market prior to the 2022 season with a 4.71 ERA in 79 career appearances in the majors.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed him to a one-year, $900,000 split contract and he promptly posted a 1.56 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 with 2.7 WAR in 67 appearances. The Royals can't take credit for Adam developing into a bullpen ace simply because they drafted him. Instead, it was clearly the Rays who helped take his game to another level.

With that example in mind, I set out to identify which organizations do the best job developing their pitching talent.

To do that, I sorted every active pitcher who has ever had a 2-WAR season by the team they played for when producing at that level for the first time. From there, a basic scoring system was applied, awarding three points for Cy Young winners, two points for All-Stars and one point for everyone else. That method produced a preliminary ranking.

From there, things were subjectively tweaked based on recent organizational trends, and teams were sorted into tiered categories to provide a lead up to our ranking of the five teams that are best at developing pitching.

