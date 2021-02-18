Which MLB Team Has Uncovered the Most Elite International Talent?

0 of 31

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Even with ample data and video available, the MLB draft is still largely a crapshoot with a high probability of misses even on high draft picks.

It's no surprise then that it is even harder to gauge talent on the international market, where data and video is generally scarcer and teams rely on limited in-person scouting.

Still, it's a worthwhile endeavor—as Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Eloy Jimenez and many others have shown in recent years.

We set out to determine which MLB team does the best job uncovering elite amateur international talent.

To do that, we came up with a simple point system, which we explained ahead.