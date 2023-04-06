Ranking All 30 MLB Teams' Homegrown Talent for the 2023 Season

0 of 30

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In an ideal world, every MLB draft pick and amateur free-agent signing would rise through the minor league ranks and go on to find big league success.

However, that's not always the case.

For small-market teams, finding young, cost-controlled talent is the key to remaining competitive on a budget, while big-market clubs can spend their available money more productively when they have a homegrown core to build around.

Regardless, a good in-house talent pipeline is a necessity for any team to win a title.

With that in mind, what follows is a look at how all 30 MLB franchises stack up based on homegrown talent. Clubs were initially ranked based on the number of homegrown players on the 40-man roster, then shuffled from there based on the amount of high-level talent.

Before we dive into the rankings, some quick clarification:

Who qualifies as homegrown? To be considered homegrown, a player must have been drafted by an organization or signed by it as an amateur free agent and subsequently developed in its minor league system.

What about international free agents? International players who entered the league with significant professional experience were not included. That means players such as Shohei Ohtani, Ha-Seong Kim, Seiya Suzuki, Kodai Senga and Masataka Yoshida didn't help their respective teams' ranking.

Make sense? Let's get to it.