PGA Championship 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize Money

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka rediscovered his major form at The Masters, and that could carry over into the 2023 PGA Championship.

The two-time PGA champion owns a quintet of top-five finishes at the event in his career.

Koepka does not carry favorite status like Jon Rahm, but he is expected to be at or near the top of the leaderboard at some point at Oak Hill Country Club.

Rory McIlroy produced the opposite result of Koepka at The Masters, as he failed to make the cut after four top-10 major finishes in 2022.

McIlroy is still searching for his first major trophy since 2014, and his recent results on the PGA Tour do not suggest he will be hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

Whichever golfer emerges as the winner on Sunday will come away with a $2.7 million prize. The second-and-third-place finishes will also earn over $1 million.