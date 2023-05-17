Pistons Rumors: Kevin Ollie 'Widely Considered' Troy Weaver's Favorite for HC Job

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are still looking to fill their head coaching vacancy, but it sounds like a frontrunner is emerging from the team's list of candidates.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, former Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie "is widely considered the favorite of Detroit general manager Troy Weaver among the three finalists" for the position.

Along with Ollie, New Orleans Pelicans assistant Jarron Collins and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee are finalists for the Pistons opening, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. NBA insider Marc Stein also noted that if Detroit landed the No. 1 pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery, the team would've made a run at former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. Instead, the Pistons disappointingly earned the No. 5 pick.

Detroit is looking to replace Dwane Casey, who moved from coaching to a front-office role after the team went 17-65 and failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Prior to being hired by Overtime Elite in 2021, Ollie had coached the UConn men's basketball team from 2012 to 2018 after serving as an assistant under legendary head coach Jim Calhoun from 2010-12. He led the Huskies to a national championship in 2014 after entering the men's NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed that year.

UConn fired Ollie after an investigation concluded that he allegedly committed NCAA rules violations. In January 2022, an arbitrator ruled that Ollie was "improperly fired," and he reached a $3.9 million settlement with the school for "claimed reputational damages and attorney's fees," per ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

While in charge of Overtime Elite, Ollie coached top prospects who chose to forego playing in college in order to begin playing professionally immediately after high school. The players are paid a minimum salary of $100,000, The Athletic's Kyle Tucker reported last year. This year's team included identical twins Ausar and Amen Thompson, either of whom could be selected by the Pistons with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft on June 22.

Ollie reportedly stepped down from his position with Overtime Elite in March, but it now sounds like he has a strong chance to continue his coaching career in Detroit next season.