NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Expected to 'Explore the Market' for No. 10 NBA Draft Pick

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks avoided disaster in Tuesday night's NBA draft lottery when their pick landed at No. 10, but there's reportedly a chance they won't even use the selection next month.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Mavs "are certainly expected to explore the market for that selection" prior to the 2023 NBA draft on June 22.

If Dallas' pick had landed outside the top 10, it would've gone to the New York Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porziņģis trade. The Mavs infamously tanked the final two games of the regular season to give themselves a better chance at holding on to the pick, and it worked out. However, they incurred a $750,000 fine for "conduct detrimental to the league."

If the team can trade the No. 10 selection, it would continue a trend of not building through the draft for Dallas. Besides star point guard Luka Dončić, who was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, the Mavs have not had a draft pick make an All-Star Game since 2003 first-round pick Josh Howard made it as an alternate in 2007.

Still, it's understandable that Dallas would look to add a player who can help the team win now rather than a developmental prospect. The Mavs have a window of title contention while Dončić is on the team, and they have to do everything they can to get back into the championship picture after a lackluster 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish with a 38-44 record.

Dallas also faces the possibility of losing point guard Kyrie Irving, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Many expect the 31-year-old to explore the open market, and he could be leaning toward joining a new team after the Mavs' struggles down the stretch of last season.

Whatever decision is made, Dallas must make sure it's the right one to get the team back to its status as a title contender next year.