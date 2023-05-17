Dolphins Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2023 Season

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins made it clear at the start of the Mike McDaniel era that they will rely on veteran players more than rookies to improve their roster.

They have had a single pick before the third round in the last two NFL drafts, and they received minimal output from their four selections in 2022.

Skylar Thompson was not expected to be an important roster piece, but injuries at quarterback forced the seventh-round selection into action.

The hope for the Dolphins' 2023 draft class is that an injury to a starter is not the only path to consistent snaps.

Second-round pick Cam Smith can be an asset to the secondary, and the offensive depth could receive a boost from third-round running back Devon Achane and sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins.