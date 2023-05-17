Predicting 49ers' Early 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are in a position where they can get ahead of any potential roster holes before they become issues.

They drafted the potential successor to Tashaun Gipson in Ji'Ayir Brown in the 2023 NFL draft.

They would be prepared to lose Gipson at safety and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in free agency next season. The 49ers signed Javon Hargrave to a massive contract in free agency to be the team's top defensive tackle.

If the 49ers get Nick Bosa's contract extension done, they will enter the 2024 NFL draft with few significant holes to fill.

San Francisco can approach the first round of next year's draft with the possibility to take the best player available, or reinforce a position that may need a bit more depth as they did at safety, tight end and cornerback in April.