Predicting 49ers' Early 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

Predicting 49ers' Early 2024 NFL Draft Big BoardMay 17, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers are in a position where they can get ahead of any potential roster holes before they become issues.
They drafted the potential successor to Tashaun Gipson in Ji'Ayir Brown in the 2023 NFL draft.
They would be prepared to lose Gipson at safety and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in free agency next season. The 49ers signed Javon Hargrave to a massive contract in free agency to be the team's top defensive tackle.
If the 49ers get Nick Bosa's contract extension done, they will enter the 2024 NFL draft with few significant holes to fill.
San Francisco can approach the first round of next year's draft with the possibility to take the best player available, or reinforce a position that may need a bit more depth as they did at safety, tight end and cornerback in April.
Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The 49ers could try to reinforce their offensive line depth next year.
They are always looking for players who can fit their scheme, and there is a chance they are in the market for a right tackle if they fail to replace Mike McGlinchey in 2023.
Todd McShay of ESPN.com projected BYU's Kingsley Suamataia will be one of the offensive tackles available at the back end of the 2024 first round. He noted that the 6'6', 325-pound prospect allowed five pressures in 12 starts last season.
Suamataia will be tested more in 2023 with BYU's entrance into the Big 12. A long set of film clips against more talented pass-rushers could help the 49ers and other teams determine how strong of a first-round pick he will be.
If he passes the Big 12 tests, he should be on the 49ers' radar as they continue their constant search for the best possible protection for their young quarterbacks and the ideal run-blockers for Kyle Shanahan's system.
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Alabama's JC Latham is also coming off a strong 2022 season in which few opponents got past him.
Latham conceded a single sack in his 13 appearances, and that number stands out more than what Suamataia did at BYU because he plays in the SEC.
Latham will have a harder task ahead of him in 2023, as he tries to keep Alabama's new starter upright in the post-Bryce Young era.
Pass protection could be valued more as the new starting quarterback, who could be Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, works his way into the offense. That could also mean the Crimson Tide run the ball more, and if they do, it will be behind Latham.
McShay noted that run blocking is one of Latham's biggest strengths. He projected the Alabama lineman would go to the Dallas Cowboys in his 2024 mock draft.
"Latham is also a real asset in the run game at right tackle, where he could help spring Tony Pollard," McShay wrote.
San Francisco's choice of offensive tackles will be dictated on where it drafts, but as of now, it looks like it could land a premier blocker if it picks late in the first round.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The 49ers will likely be nowhere close to selecting the top wide receiver prospect out of Ohio State.
Unless they have a catastrophic season, they should look more to Emeka Egbuka than Marvin Harrison Jr., who could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick.
Egbuka is a 1,000-yard receiver in his own right. He caught 74 passes and produced 10 touchdowns alongside Harrison in 2022.
San Francisco could be looking for a wide receiver next April to refresh its unit behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Jauan Jennings will be a restricted free agent in 2024, and Ray Ray McCloud is an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
The 49ers could move on from Jennings and McCloud and add a young third option behind Samuel and Aiyuk similar to what the Seattle Seahawks did in 2023 by adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
San Francisco could copy that strategy if Seattle's trio wreaks havoc on the NFC West this season.