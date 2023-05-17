Nuggets' Jamal Murray Says He's Been Dealing With Ear Infection After Win vs. Lakers

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Murray was excellent during the Denver Nuggets' 132-126 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday even after he was listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

He provided some details about his health after the game and told reporters he has been dealing with an ear infection since Saturday.

It may have been bothering him, but he still finished with 31 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from deep.

Los Angeles didn't have many answers for pick-and-rolls involving Murray as either a ball-handler or a shooter, and the guard provided much-needed secondary support for Nikola Jokić.

The pair was in full control on the offensive end, and Jokić turned in a brilliant performance of 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists.

Still, Tuesday's outcome came with its concerns from Denver's perspective.

It was unable to put the Lakers away despite building a 21-point lead in the second half. While Anthony Davis (40 points and 10 rebounds) and LeBron James (26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists) deserve plenty of credit for that, the Nuggets' defense simply wasn't good enough for extended stretches after building such a significant advantage.

James targeted Murray in particular on a number of switches and either backed him down on the blocks, attacked off the bounce or looked to set up Austin Reaves for looks from deep when help shaded his way.

Stopping James is a nearly impossible task for players who are fully healthy, and Murray was overpowered at times as he remained on the court despite his ear infection.

Ideally for the Nuggets, he will be healthier for Thursday's Game 2 because Los Angeles likely will still look to involve him on the defensive end with pick-and-rolls and switches.

But as long as Murray continues to play at a dominant level on the offensive side, Denver can still come away with the series win and clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.