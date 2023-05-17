Grizzlies' Ja Morant: 'I Take Full Accountability' for Actions After IG Video

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant released a public statement on Tuesday night after an Instagram Live video surfaced last weekend that appeared to show him holding a possible handgun while listening to music in a vehicle.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," he said (h/t ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski). "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

That followed NBA commissioner Adam Silver's comments on the situation Tuesday evening during an appearance on ESPN's NBA Countdown.

"Honestly I was shocked when I saw this weekend, that video," he said. "Now we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. And again, the video is a bit grainy and all that. But I'm assuming the worst, but we'll figure out exactly what happened there."

The Grizzlies also announced on Sunday that Morant was suspended from all team activities as they await the findings of the NBA's investigation.

Morant, 23, was previously suspended by the NBA for eight games in March after a video showed him holding what appeared to be a handgun in a Denver nightclub. The Grizzlies star entered a counseling program in Florida following the incident and immediately released a public apology.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," he said in a March 6th statement. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Given his prior situation, the tenor of Silver's comments and a growing list of accusations made against Morant—some which allegedly turned violent—it's possible the young point guard is now facing a very lengthy suspension.

That would be a major blow for the Grizzlies' title hopes—Morant is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. He was an All-NBA second-team selection last season and has been an All-Star in each of the past two campaigns, averaging 26.2 points and 8.1 assists in the 2022-23 season.

But at this point, the narrative surrounding Morant has become more about his decisions off the court than his ability on it.