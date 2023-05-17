Spurs' Roster, Depth Chart with Projected No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In 1997, the San Antonio Spurs won the most anticipated draft lottery of a generation and landed a superstar big man in Tim Duncan.

Apparently, lightning takes 26 years to strike in the same place twice.

The ping pong balls once again went in San Antonio's direction Tuesday, as the Spurs won the 2023 NBA draft lottery and right to select Victor Wembanyama in next month's draft.

Wembanyama is the most-hyped NBA draft prospect since LeBron James, a once-in-a-lifetime unicorn who has guard handles and a three-point stroke at 7'3" and also prime Rudy Gobert-level potential as a defensive stopper in the middle.

There's no question Wembanyama will be calling San Antonio home next season. The better question is who will be along for the ride.

Here's a look at the Spurs' current depth chart, though it's one we very much expect to see drastic changes over the summer.

PG: Tre Jones*, Devonte' Graham

SG: Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley

SF: Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott

PF: Jeremy Sochan

C: Victor Wembanyama**, Khem Birch, Zach Collins

(*restricted free agent)

(**projected draft pick)

It's safe to say this Spurs depth chart will look very little like the team that tips off opening night.

San Antonio is set to have max-level cap space heading into this summer, one of only a few teams with that level of maneuverability. While the Spurs have never been a hotbed for free-agent signings, the arrival of Wembanyama should be attractive to free agents looking to get in on the ground floor of a ratings rocketship.

Names like Fred VanVleet, Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma and D'Angelo Russell could be targets if they wind up leaving their incumbent franchises. Elsewhere on the margins, San Antonio could target P.J. Washington, Grant Williams and Gary Trent Jr. to help fortify the roster around Wembanyama.

It's unlikely the Spurs go from being one of the NBA's worst teams to one of the best in 2023-24, but they have perhaps the best coach in league history, a clean cap sheet and perhaps the next face of professional basketball on their roster.

This is a very good time to be a Spur.