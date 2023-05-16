Serena Williams to Be Subject of ESPN's 'In the Arena' Docuseries on Tennis Legend

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sports legend and tennis icon Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, will be the subject of an ESPN docuseries.

It will be titled "In the Arena: Serena Williams," a follow-up to "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," a 10-part ESPN docuseries highlighting the seven-time Super Bowl champion's life and career.

ESPN, Religion of Sports, Brady's 199 Productions and Williams and Caroline Currier's Nine Two Six Productions will produce the docuseries.

Per an announcement at the Walt Disney Company upfront presentation Tuesday (h/t McKinley Franklin of Variety), Williams' doc "will highlight some of Williams' most defining career and personal moments with accounts from Williams and other figures in her life."

Williams is one of the most accomplished athletes in history. Her 23 Grand Slam titles top the tennis list for men or women. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist (three doubles, one singles) and won Grand Slam titles in three different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s), with her first occurring at the age of 17 at the 1999 U.S. Open.

Williams turned professional at the age of 14 in 1995 and played until stepping away from the sport in 2022.