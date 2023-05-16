Warriors' Steve Kerr: Trust Was 'Lost' After Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Altercation

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted the preseason fracas between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altered the trust in the locker room during the team's attempt at repeating as NBA champions this season.

"There was some trust lost … we have to get back to what made us successful, which is a trusting environment," Kerr told reporters Tuesday.

The Warriors chose to fine Green rather than suspend him after the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year punched Poole in the face during a preseason practice. Green briefly stepped away from the team but was back less than a week later with what amounted to a slap on the wrist.

Poole told Logan Murdock of The Ringer that his interactions with Green were strictly "business" following the incident.

"I don't have no answer for you," Poole said when asked about his relationship with Green. "Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games.

"What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, 'We're coming. We're going to come out here. We're going to play on the court. We're going to try to win a championship.' We were teammates. It's just business, honestly. And that's really all it was, it is, it has been. It's just been business. It's been basketball."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.