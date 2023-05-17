4 Reasons Why Francis Ngannou's PFL Deal Is Good for MMA

0 of 4

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After months of speculation, we finally have some clarity with respect to Francis Ngannou's future in combat sports.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is headed to the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Ngannou was last in action in early 2022, when he defended his UFC title with a lopsided decision defeat of former interim champion Ciryl Gane. He spent the rest of that year locked in a heated contract dispute with the promotion and finally left it behind in January, dropping his belt on his way out the door.

The 36-year-old's first priority as a free agent was always to try his hand at professional boxing, but he was quickly courted by a number of reputable MMA promotions, including Bellator, ONE Championship and the PFL, all of which sought to lock up his services.

In the end, it was the PFL that won the race, signing the Cameroonian-French knockout artist to a deal that appears to be both lucrative and unprecedented.

Ngannou will debut in the league's "Super Fight Division" in 2024 and share in the pay-per-view revenue for his fights. He will spearhead the league's push into Africa as chairman and minority equity owner of the new PFL Africa division. He will serve on the PFL athlete advisory board.

And that's just what was included in the promotion's official press release.

According to MMA business reporter John Nash (h/t Stephie Haynes of Bloody Elbow) the former UFC champ will receive "just shy" of eight figures for each of the two to three fights on his deal, have full control over his own sponsors, receive a salary to work as a PFL brand ambassador and have total freedom to compete in boxing. He has even ensured that his opponents in the PFL "Smart Cage" will receive fair purses.

There are plenty of fans out there who believe Ngannou somehow blew it—that he is worse off than he was when he was locked into a restrictive UFC contract.

Here's why those fans are wrong, and why Ngannou's move to PFL is actually good for the whole sport.