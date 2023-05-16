Bengals' Joe Burrow Says Contract Talks Are 'In the Works' After Hurts, Jackson Deals

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles signed Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts to huge contract extensions this offseason, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be next in line.

On Tuesday, Burrow was asked about his own extension negotiations. He told reporters, "I'm involved. It's in the works. That's not something I like to play out in the media."

Burrow didn't downplay his desire to get a deal done soon, adding, "Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that's on your mind. It's a focal point."

The 26-year-old is set to make $11.5 million this season in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals also picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season, which would pay him $29.5 million.

In April, the Eagles signed Hurts to a five-year, $255 million extension with $180 million guaranteed. At the time, his $50 million annual average made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, but he was surpassed by Jackson just 10 days later. He received a five-year contract from the Ravens worth $260 million with $185 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $52 million.

Despite the booming quarterback market, it would be a surprise if Burrow's extension with Cincinnati matches or surpasses the ones given to Hurts and Jackson. Hurts is coming off an appearance in Super Bowl LVII in which he had a dominant performance despite the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson is a former NFL MVP.

Burrow has led the Bengals to back-to-back appearances in the AFC Championship Game, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. Cincinnati had a strong offseason highlighted by signing four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., so perhaps Burrow will have a better chance at leading the team to the promised land and proving he's worth the massive payday.