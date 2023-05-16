Jets Expressed Interest in Hosting NFL's Annual Black Friday Game amid Bengals Buzz

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets are among the teams to have expressed interest in hosting the NFL's newly minted annual Black Friday game, league executive Mike North said during an appearance on the Adam Schefter Podcast.

"The Jets, once they found out they were the host team, then started to think about, 'Hey, is this something we could make a permanent fixture as part of the NFL schedule?'" North said, per ESPN. "Maybe they didn't raise their hands in February, but now that they have been selected as the Black Friday host, I think they might be interested in it too."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.