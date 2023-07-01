NHL Rumors: Jonathan Quick, Rangers Agree to 1-Year, $825K Contract in Free Agency

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick and the New York Rangers have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $825,000 million contract, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

He'll serve as Igor Shesterkin's backup, which likely means the end of Jaroslav Halak's time in New York. Halak is also a free agent.

Quick spent the 2022-23 campaign split between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kings traded the 37-year-old to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal that included Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo. Columbus then flipped him to the Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

In 41 games split between the Kings and Golden Knights in 2022-23, Quick posted a 16-15-6 record with a 3.41 goals-against average, .882 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 games (36 starts).

He had spent his entire career with the Kings before being traded to the Golden Knights, appearing in 743 games across 15-and-a-half seasons.

During his tenure with the Kings, he led L.A. to three Western Conference Finals and two Stanley Cup titles. He posted a 370-275-82 record, 2.46 goals-against average and .911 save percentage during his tenure with the franchise.

Quick is widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders in NHL history, and his number is expected to be retired by the Kings once he hangs up the skates. However, he has been on the decline over the last several seasons and will be a backup in New York.

Playing for the Rangers is somewhat of a homecoming for Quick, who grew up in Connecticut and played college hockey at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

While it'll likely be a dream come true for the veteran, it's hard to imagine he'll see much ice time with 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner Shesterkin expected to command the majority of starts in the crease.

Still, this is a solid signing for the Blueshirts and one that could pay off down the line given his championship pedigree.