Saints GM: Michael Thomas 'Absolutely' Can Have 100-Catch Year in Return from Injury

Injuries have limited New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas to 10 games over the last three seasons, but the franchise is confident he can put together a strong 2023 campaign if he stays healthy.

During his last fully healthy season in 2019, Thomas caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. He won the Offensive Player of the Year award, earned a Pro Bowl selection and was an All-Pro.



While speaking with reporters Monday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said he believes Thomas can return to form in 2023 and put together another 100-plus-catch season.

"Absolutely he can be," Loomis said. "Just got to get him healthy. He's worked so hard at that over the last two, three years and, look, the results haven't been as good as we all hoped, but it's not because of a lack of effort or desire by him. That's for sure."

Thomas is expected to lead a receiving group that includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood and Tre'Quan Smith. It's a solid group for new starting quarterback Derek Carr, who signed with the franchise this offseason after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Thomas can stay healthy, the Saints will have a solid chance to win the NFC South for the first time since the 2020 campaign.