Why Ronda Rousey Return is Bad News, Shinsuke Nakamura Rising, More WWE Raw Takes

WWE Raw's new-look roster took center stage in the May 15 edition of the show, as old stars made an impact and new names arrived.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned with a statement as they attacked Raquel Rodriguez. They laid claim to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as soon as Rodriguez and Liv Morgan can defend them.

Shinsuke Nakamura picked up an impactful win over The Miz, continuing a steady rise back to the top of the card.

Mustafa Ali picked up a surprise victory in a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger to intercontinental champion Gunther at Night of Champions on May 27.

JD McDonagh made his presence felt by attacking Dolph Ziggler, and one man who took an interest in The Irish Ace's actions was Finn Bálor. The Judgment Day controlled Monday's episode of Raw, even winning in the main event.



This was an important night for the red brand that set the stage for what is to come.

