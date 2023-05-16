NBA Rumors: Ty Lue, Clippers Could Discuss Contract Extension Amid Suns HC Buzz

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There have already been a number of notable coaching developments even though the NBA offseason hasn't officially started yet, and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue may be the next domino to fall.

Zach Harper and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Lue is the Phoenix Suns' "No. 1 target" after they fired Monty Williams following four seasons. However, Harper and Charania also noted the Clippers may extend Lue's contract.

NBA reporter Marc Stein notably reported Clippers governor Steve Ballmer remains a "huge fan" of Lue's, which suggests a contract extension could be in the works if that's what it takes to keep him on the sidelines.

The 46-year-old has been the head coach in Los Angeles for three seasons with a 133-103 record. While extensive playoff success hasn't come yet, injuries to key pieces such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are partially to blame for that reality.

Lue also coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the championship in 2016 as the first of three straight NBA Finals appearances.

As for Phoenix, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported it is "casting a wide net in its coaching search, with as many as 10 candidates on the early internal lists."

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT listed associate head coach Kevin Young, former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse as other candidates.

The Suns' vacant position figures to be among the most attractive in the league.

The team went 194-115 during four seasons with Williams, reached the 2021 NBA Finals and finished with the league's best record of 64-18 in 2021-22. Even if Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton isn't there next season, it is hard to ask for a better one-two punch than Kevin Durant and Devin Booker when taking a new job.

It will be up to the next coach to turn the recent postseason fortunes around after the Suns lost by 33 points to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series in 2022 and then by 25 points to the Denver Nuggets in the final game of this season's second-round series.

That means that Lue will be under a postseason spotlight whether he is in Phoenix or Los Angeles, considering the Clippers haven't won a playoff series since reaching the Western Conference Finals in his first season.