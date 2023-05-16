Ndamukong Suh Has 'No Desire' to Be in a Training Camp Amid 2023 NFL Free Agency

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is in no rush to sign with a team and go through an offseason program, but he plans to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

"I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access. "I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I'll be ready."

