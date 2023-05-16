X

    Ndamukong Suh Has 'No Desire' to Be in a Training Camp Amid 2023 NFL Free Agency

    Doric SamMay 16, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Ndamukong Suh #74 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Veteran free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is in no rush to sign with a team and go through an offseason program, but he plans to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

    "I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access. "I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I'll be ready."

