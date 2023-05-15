Jets Rumors: Quinnen Williams Seeking $25M-$30M Per Year in Contract Extension

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The negotiation antics have begun from Jets' star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

He recently changed his Twitter bio to "Defensive Tackle for ……………….," clearly taking a shot at the organization he's spent the first four seasons of his career with. And his most recent retweet was the contract details for Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who signed a four-year, $90 million deal earlier this month.

Williams, 25, is up for a contract extension this offseason and could demand anywhere between the $25-$30 million range, according to Fox Sports' Henry McKenna.

"He loves the Jets. He just wants to get paid. Hopefully it doesn't get messy," a league source told Fox Sports.

McKenna reported that—due to the Jets' cap situation—Williams would likely end up closer to a $25 million-per-year deal. It would make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league behind only Aaron Donald.

It'd be tough to argue that Williams isn't worthy of that kind of payday, especially coming off a season in which he was a first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowl selection and the most important player on the Jets defense.

In 16 games, the 2019 No. 3 overall pick racked up a career-high 12 sacks and 55 tackles. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four passes defended.

The acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes any potential Williams deal a bit more difficult as the organization will potentially owe Rodgers nearly $60 million in cap space over each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

But coach Robert Saleh is hopeful that general manager Joe Douglas will get a deal done soon.

"You'd have to ask Joe," Saleh said while on The Rich Eisen Show on May 8. "I'm very confident that he will get it done. I know reports were flying around this weekend, but he'll get done. I'm not worried about that one."