Lions HC Praises 'Our Guy' Jared Goff amid Speculation After Hendon Hooker Draft Pick

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One thing the Detroit Lions can always expect from Jared Goff is his professionalism.

Even as the organization has drafted his potential replacement in Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round of this year's NFL draft, Goff has still been working out all offseason in the lead-up to full OTAs that begin on May 23.

Goff is coming off one of the best seasons of his career as he nearly led the Lions to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

And coach Dan Campbell couldn't be any prouder of his starting signal caller.

"When you have a quarterback you can win with, why would you do anything else? We have a quarterback we can win with," Campbell said. "He can win in this league. He's our guy. And thank God we've got him. There's a number of teams that are out there right now that don't know if they have a starting quarterback.

"We do, so we're fortunate. He's a hard worker. For a guy that's got skins on the wall and played as much football as he's played, a veteran guy, he's been out here all offseason."

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2016 by the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has never been considered a superstar at his position. But he seemed to find his footing in his second season in the Motor City after a roller coaster few years to start his career.

He threw for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, tied for the lowest mark of his career.

Now, he's ready to lead one of the most highly anticipated seasons in recent Lions' history with a pretty impressive supporting cast that includes first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs and budding star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Hooker is recovering from a torn ACL so he likely won't play much this season. But if Goff continues to perform, Hooker may be watching from the sideline longer than expected.