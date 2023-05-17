Every MLB Team's Best Teenage Prospect Right Now

1 of 6

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: SS Jackson Holliday (Age: 19), No. 3 on B/R Top 100

The No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft made short work of Single-A to open the 2023 season, hitting .392/.523/.667 with nine extra-base hits in 13 games before earning a promotion to High-A. He set the national high school single-season record with 89 hits in 41 games last spring, and his offensive polish should allow him to move quickly through the minors.

Boston Red Sox: OF Miguel Bleis (Age: 19), No. 81 on B/R Top 100

Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $1.5 million in 2021, Bleis made his stateside debut last year and hit .301/.353/.543 with 23 extra-base hits and 18 steals in 40 games in rookie ball. He is holding his own at Single-A this season while continuing to flash an intriguing mix of power, speed and defense in center field.

New York Yankees: RHP Luis Serna (Age: 18)

An undersized 5'11" right-hander, Serna will need to prove he can handle a starter's workload, but he has already tacked nearly 20 pounds onto his frame since signing out of the Mexican League for $50,000 in 2021. He had a 2.10 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 81.1 innings in rookie ball the last two years, and while he is working through shoulder fatigue at extended spring training, his Single-A debut should come sometime this summer.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS/3B Junior Caminero (Age: 19), No. 40 on B/R Top 100

Caminero looks like the latest steal for a Tampa Bay organization that has a long list of them over the years. He was acquired from Cleveland for right-hander Tobias Myers as part of a 40-man roster crunch prior to the 2022 season, and his stock soared last season when he hit .314/.384/.498 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI in 63 games. One of the few teenagers playing at the High-A level, he is batting .367/.420/.706 with 18 extra-base hits in 27 games as he continues to fly up prospect rankings.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Brandon Barriera (Age: 19), Next 50 on B/R Top 100

Barriera was the first high school left-hander taken in last year's draft at No. 23 overall, and he made his pro debut this month at Single-A Dunedin. There is not a ton of projection remaining in his 6'2", 180-pound frame, but he has a high floor thanks to three quality pitches, plus command and smooth mechanics.