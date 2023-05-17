Every MLB Team's Best Teenage Prospect Right Now

Every MLB Team's Best Teenage Prospect Right NowMay 17, 2023
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio took the prospect world by storm last year when he began the season as the youngest player in Single-A and ended it mashing at Double-A while rising the ranks to emerge as one of the top prospects in baseball.
Who's next?
Ahead we've highlighted the best teenage prospect in every MLB organization, including Chourio, who is still only 19 years old and sits firmly in the No. 1 spot in the Brewers organizational rankings.
Included is a look at where each player ranked on B/R's latest Top 100 prospect list, if applicable, and a quick scouting report on what they bring to the table.
The future of baseball is in good hands with this group of up-and-coming talent.
American League East
Baltimore Orioles: SS Jackson Holliday (Age: 19), No. 3 on B/R Top 100
The No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft made short work of Single-A to open the 2023 season, hitting .392/.523/.667 with nine extra-base hits in 13 games before earning a promotion to High-A. He set the national high school single-season record with 89 hits in 41 games last spring, and his offensive polish should allow him to move quickly through the minors.
Boston Red Sox: OF Miguel Bleis (Age: 19), No. 81 on B/R Top 100
Signed out of the Dominican Republic for $1.5 million in 2021, Bleis made his stateside debut last year and hit .301/.353/.543 with 23 extra-base hits and 18 steals in 40 games in rookie ball. He is holding his own at Single-A this season while continuing to flash an intriguing mix of power, speed and defense in center field.
New York Yankees: RHP Luis Serna (Age: 18)
An undersized 5'11" right-hander, Serna will need to prove he can handle a starter's workload, but he has already tacked nearly 20 pounds onto his frame since signing out of the Mexican League for $50,000 in 2021. He had a 2.10 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 81.1 innings in rookie ball the last two years, and while he is working through shoulder fatigue at extended spring training, his Single-A debut should come sometime this summer.
Tampa Bay Rays: SS/3B Junior Caminero (Age: 19), No. 40 on B/R Top 100
Caminero looks like the latest steal for a Tampa Bay organization that has a long list of them over the years. He was acquired from Cleveland for right-hander Tobias Myers as part of a 40-man roster crunch prior to the 2022 season, and his stock soared last season when he hit .314/.384/.498 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI in 63 games. One of the few teenagers playing at the High-A level, he is batting .367/.420/.706 with 18 extra-base hits in 27 games as he continues to fly up prospect rankings.
Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Brandon Barriera (Age: 19), Next 50 on B/R Top 100
Barriera was the first high school left-hander taken in last year's draft at No. 23 overall, and he made his pro debut this month at Single-A Dunedin. There is not a ton of projection remaining in his 6'2", 180-pound frame, but he has a high floor thanks to three quality pitches, plus command and smooth mechanics.
American League Central
Chicago White Sox: LHP Noah Schultz (Age: 19)
The White Sox plucked Schultz from their own backyard when they drafted the towering 6'9" left-hander out of Oswego East High School with the No. 26 pick in 2022. His pro debut has been delayed by a forearm strain, but he still ranks as the top pitching prospect in the White Sox system thanks to a mid-90s fastball and a high-spin slider that was one of the best breaking pitches in the 2022 draft class.
Cleveland Guardians: OF Jaison Chourio (Age: 17)
The younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio, Jaison signed for $1.2 million out of Venezuela in January 2022. He hit .280/.446/.402 with more walks (40) than strikeouts (22) in 40 games in the Dominican Summer League in his pro debut, and that offensive polish should help him make a smooth transition to stateside rookie ball.
Detroit Tigers: OF Roberto Campos (Age: 19)
The Tigers gave Campos a $2.85 million signing bonus in 2019, a franchise record at the time for an international prospect. He is still working to fully tap into his plus raw power in games and is hitting .257/.318/.434 with 12 extra-base hits in 29 contests at High-A West Michigan. Infielder Cristian Santana has been a similar upside-over-production prospect since signing in 2021.
Kansas City Royals: LHP Frank Mozzicato (Age: 19), Next 50 in B/R Top 100
Mozzicato had a ton of late helium leading up to the 2021 draft after throwing four straight no-hitters for East Catholic High School in Connecticut, but it was still a major surprise when he was selected No. 7 overall. The Royals signed him for roughly $2 million below-slot, which helped them sign Ben Kudrna and others to above-slot deals, but it's shaping up to be a good gamble. The 6'3" southpaw has a 2.45 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 29.1 innings at Single-A this year while holding the opposition to a .158 batting average.
Minnesota Twins: OF Yasser Mercedes (Age: 18)
One of the top 2022 international prospects, Mercedes signed for $1.7 million in January and then hit .355/.420/.555 with 20 extra-base hits and 30 steals in 41 games in the Dominican Summer League. He is working on his game at extended spring training, and the Twins will bring him along slowly, but he could develop into the prototypical power-hitting right fielder.
American League West
Houston Astros: OF Ryan Clifford (Age: 19)
The Astros signed Clifford away from a Vanderbilt commitment with a $1.1 million bonus—roughly second-round money—as an 11th-round pick in the 2022 draft. With a strong 6'3", 200-pound frame he has intriguing power potential, and after hitting .337/.488/.457 in 121 plate appearances at Single-A he was promoted to High-A last week.
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Caden Dana (Age: 19)
Teenage position players Denzer Guzman ($2 million), Nelson Rada ($1.85 million) and Adrian Placencia ($1.1 million) all landed seven-figure bonuses on the international market, but it's Dana who stands as the Angels' best teenage prospect. The 6'4" right-hander landed a $1.5 million bonus as an 11th-round pick last year, and he has a 3.94 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 29.2 innings between Single-A and High-A to open the 2023 season.
Oakland Athletics: OF Henry Bolte (Age: 19)
Bolte led the state of California with 13 home runs last spring while also stealing 48 bases, and that power-speed potential earned him an above-slot $2 million bonus as a second-round pick. His hit tool will need further development for him to fully tap into his plus raw power, but he has huge upside and has drawn comparisons to George Springer.
Seattle Mariners: SS Cole Young (Age: 19), Next 50 in B/R Top 100
With a 60-grade hit tool and the defensive skills to stick at shortstop, Young went No. 21 overall in the 2022 draft and promptly hit .367/.423/.517 over 17 games in his pro debut last summer. The club's decision to trade Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo in the Luis Castillo blockbuster was a good indication it believes in Young's long-term upside. Keep an eye out for 17-year-old Felnin Celesten, who was one of the top prospects in the 2023 international class.
Texas Rangers: RHP Brock Porter (Age: 19), No. 80 in B/R Top 100
The consensus top high school pitcher in the 2022 draft class, Porter slipped to the fourth round as part of the Rangers' draft strategy, and he received a round-record $3.7 million bonus. The 6'4" right-hander went 9-0 with a 0.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings last spring to earn Gatorade National Player of the Year honors, and he has a 1.37 ERA with 29 punchouts in 19.2 innings at Single-A this year.
Mitch Bratt, 19, pitched for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic and got shelled by Team USA in his lone start. However, he has a ton of upside and sports a 24-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20.2 innings at High-A.
National League East
Atlanta Braves: RHP Owen Murphy (Age: 19)
The Braves used their first three picks in the 2022 draft on high-ceiling prep pitchers, selecting Murphy (No. 20), JR Ritchie (No. 35) and Cole Phillips (No. 57). Murphy has the highest floor of the bunch with four quality pitches and advanced command, and he has a 3.12 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 17.1 innings at Single-A this year.
Miami Marlins: RHP Jacob Miller (Age: 19)
With Eury Pérez turning 20 years old last month, Miller owns the title of best teenage prospect in the Miami system. The Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio last spring, he was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft thanks to a mid-90s fastball and an advanced curveball-slider combination. He has allowed just 17 hits in 27 innings at Single-A to start the year.
New York Mets: SS Jett Williams (Age: 19), Next 50 in B/R Top 100
A 5'6" spark plug with a plus speed and an advanced hit tool, Williams had some late helium leading up to the 2022 draft before going to the Mets with their second selection in the first round at No. 14 overall. He is hitting just .219 in 22 games at Single-A to open the year but shows an advanced approach with 19 walks and a .422 on-base percentage.
Philadelphia Phillies: OF Justin Crawford (Age: 19), Next 50 in B/R Top 100
With a plus hit tool, top-of-the-scale speed and range for days in the outfield, Crawford shares a lot of similarities with his All-Star father Carl Crawford. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 draft is hitting .315/.376/.380 with 15 steals in 23 games at Single-A, and while it remains to be seen how much power he will develop, he has more than enough tools to still be an impact player even without over-the-fence pop.
Washington Nationals: OF Elijah Green (Age: 19), No. 48 in B/R Top 100
With a rare 60-power/70-speed profile, Green possesses one of the highest ceilings of any prospect from the 2022 draft class, though questions about his hit tool caused him to slip to No. 5 overall. His 54 strikeouts in 123 plate appearances at Single-A have done little to erase those concerns, but his upside is still enough to make him a top-50 prospect and potential perennial All-Star if everything clicks.
Slugger Brady House (No. 79 in B/R Top 100) and right-hander Jarlin Susana are also both 19 years old and would have been the pick for a lot of other teams.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: SS Cristian Hernandez (Age: 19)
Signed for $3 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 after drawing comparisons to Alex Rodriguez and Manny Machado, Hernandez has yet to break through in pro ball, but his tools remain tantalizing. He has some of the best bat speed in the minors and is still growing into his 6'1" frame, and so far he is holding his own at Single-A this season.
Cincinnati Reds: 3B Cam Collier (Age: 18), No. 59 in B/R Top 100
Originally part of the 2023 draft class, Collier left high school early, got his GED and enrolled at JUCO powerhouse Chipola College last spring where he posted a .956 OPS as a 17-year-old. The Reds took him No. 18 overall and signed him to an above-slot $5 million bonus, and while he is off to a slow start at Single-A, it's important to remember that he should be a senior in high school right now. His 60-grade hit tool, budding power and good glove at the hot corner give him a higher ceiling than anyone outside of Elly De La Cruz in the Cincinnati system.
Milwaukee Brewers: OF Jackson Chourio (Age: 19), No. 5 in B/R Top 100
The youngest player in full-season ball when the 2022 season began, Chourio ended up hitting .288/.342/.538 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs, 75 RBI and 16 steals in 99 games over three levels while reaching Double-A before his 19th birthday. He still has some swing-and-miss to his game and will need to develop his approach at the plate, but he is so far ahead of the developmental curve that his upside is limitless.
Pittsburgh Pirates: 2B Termarr Johnson (Age: 18), No. 69 in B/R Top 100
With a 70-hit/60-power offensive profile and one of the best hit tools to come out of the high school ranks in years, Johnson went No. 4 overall in the 2022 draft despite a limited defensive profile that will likely limit him to second base in the majors. He has hit just .227/.362/.327 through his first 138 plate appearances in pro ball, but the raw tools could mean a breakout is right around the corner.
St. Louis Cardinals: C Leonardo Bernal (Age: 19)
Signed for $680,000 out of Panama in 2021, Bernal is an under-the-radar prospect to know who could push his way onto leaguewide Top 100 lists before the season is over. After getting a taste of Single-A last season, he has returned to the level this year and is hitting .307/.392/.421 in 102 plate appearances while continuing to show a solid all-around defensive game.
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: OF Druw Jones (Age: 19), No. 19 in B/R Top 100
Jones is a bona fide five-tool prospect with tantalizing raw power, elite speed and Gold Glove potential in the outfield, and that should come as no surprise as the son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones. He may not have gone No. 1 overall, but he is easily the most hyped prospect from the 2022 draft class, and a slow start at Single-A has done little to dampen the buzz.
Colorado Rockies: RHP Jordy Vargas (Age: 19)
Vargas put himself on the top-prospect map with a 1.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34.2 innings in the hitter-friendly Dominican Summer League in 2021 after signing for $500,000 that January. With a wiry 6'3", 153-pound frame and a heavy reliance on his lively low-90s fastball there is a lot of development still to come, but his upside is as high as any pitcher's in the system.
Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Josue De Paula (Age: 17), Next 50 in B/R Top 100
The Dodgers signed De Paula for $397,500 last January, and he immediately exceeded expectations, hitting .350/.448/.522 with 13 doubles, five home runs, 30 RBI and 16 steals in 54 games in the Dominican Summer League. He has a ton of projection in his 6'3", 185-pound frame, a smooth left-handed stroke built for power, and the potential to be a 30-homer guy once he is finished developing.
San Diego Padres: OF Samuel Zavala (Age: 18), No. 82 in B/R Top 100
There are plenty of choices for the Padres, including 2022 draft picks Dylan Lesko and Robby Snelling, as well as prized 2023 international signing Ethan Salsa, who is still only 16 years old.
For now, the title goes to Zavala, who made his Single-A debut last year less than a month after his 18th birthday. He has a .389 on-base percentage with three home runs and 20 RBI in 29 games at Single-A this year, and his polished offensive game should allow him to continue his rapid ascent through the system.
San Francisco Giants: OF Rayner Arias (Age: 17)
The $2,697,500 bonus given to Arias in January is the second-highest in Giants franchise history, and he will start his pro career in the Dominican Summer League. The 6'2", 185-pound outfielder has drawn comparisons to Eloy Jiménez at the same age, and his offensive upside could make him a fast riser up the organizational rankings this summer.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Monday's games.