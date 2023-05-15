Athletics Reach Binding Agreement for Las Vegas Stadium Site; Expected to Cost $1.5B

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics have signed another binding agreement to advance their plan of relocating to Las Vegas and building a new stadium.

Bally's Corporation announced Monday it has struck a deal with the A's for the project, which would see the stadium built on the site that houses the Tropicana.

Bally's president George Papanier said in a statement:

"We are honored to have been selected to partner with the Oakland Athletics on this monumental step in helping to bring Major League Baseball to the great city of Las Vegas, and to be a part of the once in a generation opportunity of having a professional baseball team located within a short walk of the Las Vegas Strip."

