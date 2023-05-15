Jeremy Roach Withdraws from 2023 NBA Draft, Will Return to Duke for Senior Season

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Duke guard Jeremy Roach announced on Instagram Monday that he was bypassing the NBA draft and returning to school for his senior season.

He'll join returning guard Tyrese Proctor and incoming 5-star recruits Caleb Foster and Jared McCain to give the Blue Devils arguably the deepest backcourt in the nation.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

