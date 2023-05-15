X

    Jeremy Roach Withdraws from 2023 NBA Draft, Will Return to Duke for Senior Season

    May 15, 2023

    Duke guard Jeremy Roach announced on Instagram Monday that he was bypassing the NBA draft and returning to school for his senior season.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Duke point guard Jeremy Roach is back with the Blue Devils for another season. Big news for Jon Scheyer. <a href="https://t.co/1mLbtPxGfS">https://t.co/1mLbtPxGfS</a>

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Jeremy Roach is withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to Duke next season, per his IG page.

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    Jeremy Roach announces he is returning to Duke for his senior season.

    He'll join returning guard Tyrese Proctor and incoming 5-star recruits Caleb Foster and Jared McCain to give the Blue Devils arguably the deepest backcourt in the nation.

