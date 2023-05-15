PGA Championship 2023: Odds for Sleepers and Favorites at Oak Hill

0 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will dominate the conversation regarding potential 2023 PGA Championship winners.

The top two players in the Official World Golf Ranking have been remarkably consistent on the PGA Tour this season.

Rahm enters Oak Hill Country Club with four victories in 2023, most recently his triumph at the Masters last month.

Scheffler has not finished outside the top 20 in his last 13 starts on the PGA Tour. He is coming off three rounds of 65 or lower at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

No one will be surprised if Rahm or Scheffler is competing for the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday afternoon. They should be two of the most-bet golfers and anchors of daily fantasy lineups.

It seems difficult to make a compelling case for a long shot to win the season's second major because Rahm and Scheffler are playing at such a high level, but a few sleepers could produce a surprise victory because of their strong form this season or previous success at Oak Hill.