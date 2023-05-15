Victor Wembanyama Says It's 'an Everyday Fight' to Not Let 'Coaches Put Me in a Box'

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is potentially a one-of-a-kind talent, and that can present some challenges when bucking the conventional wisdom for how players of his size should be utilized.

"I was probably born with that will to do things differently and do things my way," he said to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony. "I'm really glad I kept that willpower, to not [let] sometimes coaches put me in a box. That's really an everyday fight."

Bouna Ndiaye, Wembanyana's agent, echoed that sentiment when he told Windhorst and Givony his client "will not be put in a box."

"People will have to adapt to him," Ndiaye said.

With some exceptions, the concept of the stretch big has only exploded within the last 10 years or so in the NBA. Even then, 7-footers are still expected to perform a few of the usual duties the power forward or center positions require.

Wembanyama could be unlike almost any other player who has entered the league, though. It's tough to recall another prospect who stood 7'5" and could move as well as he does.

Windhorst and Givony noted how Karim Boubekri, one of Wembanyama's coaches when he was younger, played an important role in helping the teenage phenom develop an expansive skill set:

"Boubekri's use of nontraditional techniques filtered down to his young prodigy. Wembanyama learned to handle the ball working with soccer goaltender gloves to help with feel and dexterity. Wembanyama learned that, despite his height, he had to dribble the ball low so he could control it and make it harder for it to be taken from him."

Fans have gotten an idea of what to expect from Wembanyama thanks to the regular coverage he has received over the past year and change. He'll undoubtedly face a tough adjustment when he suits up in the NBA, but it probably won't be too long before Ndiaye's prediction proves true.