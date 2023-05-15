Full List of 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Team Representatives

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Somebody will be doing a lot of celebrating Tuesday night in Chicago.

The 2023 NBA draft lottery will unfold in the Windy City, and finally fans will learn who earned the opportunity to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 7'5" 19-year-old is the most hyped prospect since at least LeBron James in 2003.

As is the custom every year, each franchise in the lottery will send a representative to the stage for the event. Here's who will be on hand:

Detroit Pistons: Hall of Fame PF/C Ben Wallace

Houston Rockets: head coach Ime Udoka

San Antonio Spurs: managing partner Peter J. Holt

Charlotte Hornets: center Mark Williams

Portland Trail Blazers: three-time All-Star Brandon Roy

Orlando Magic: head coach Jamahl Mosley

Indiana Pacers: guard Tyrese Haliburton

Washington Wizards: head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Utah Jazz: guard Collin Sexton

Dallas Mavericks: general manager Nico Harrison

Chicago Bulls: guard Dalen Terry

Oklahoma City Thunder: amateur evaluation scout and former player Nick Collison

Toronto Raptors: general manager Bobby Webster

New Orleans Pelicans: executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin

Something has to give between Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace and Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Wallace represented the Pistons at the 2021 draft lottery when Detroit gained the first pick that it used to select Cade Cunningham. Last year, Mosley was a last-minute replacement for president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman before the Magic won the lottery.

One or both of those two will come away empty-handed Tuesday.

We already know one sartorial choice for David Griffin, the New Orleans Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations. He wore the same tie when winning the lottery on four previous occasions.

The Pelicans have the worst odds of landing the No. 1 pick (0.5 percent), so they'll need more than a lucky tie to have the lottery balls fall in their favor.

Perhaps no team will be more fascinating to watch than the Dallas Mavericks.

This isn't where the Mavs expected to be heading into the 2022-23 season. They were coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals, their first trip since winning a title in 2011.

Now, Dallas is at a crossroads after going 38-44 and exhausting most of its trade assets to acquire Kyrie Irving. As much as re-signing Irving presents risks, the front office has little choice but to forge ahead with the Kyrie/Luka Dončić partnership because it doesn't have much alternative.

As much as the Mavericks would love to win the lottery to place Wembanyama alongside Dončić, they might like landing anywhere from Nos. 2-4 just as much. That would give general manager Nico Harrison a great trade asset without the same kind of pressure to keep the pick.

Of course, the doomsday scenario is on the table as well. Dallas could fall out of the top 10, at which point its 2023 first-rounder will convey to the New York Knicks.

No team in the lottery has higher stakes Tuesday.