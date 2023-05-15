Jayson Tatum's Trainer on Epic Game 7: 'Wish It Wasn't Against F--king' Joel Embiid

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In the world of NBA trainers, sometimes loyalties can be split.

Drew Hanlen saw that happen firsthand over the weekend when Jayson Tatum's epic Game 7 performance sent fellow client Joel Embiid packing.

"There's just such a mutual respect," Hanlen said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. "If Joel won an MVP and then beat Jayson in the postseason, Jayson wouldn't have been able to live with the trash talk all summer. Now it's going to be a split decision. Tonight was fun. It was fun for (Tatum). I just wish it wasn't against f--king Joel."

Tatum scored 51 points to lead the Celtics to a 112-88 blowout victory over the Sixers, setting an NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7. The sensational performance game just three days after one of the worst performances of Tatum's career, as he shot 5-of-21 from the floor in a narrow Celtics victory.

"Everyone saw from the jump that he was going to put the team on his back," Hanlen said of Tatum. "Did I think he was going to break the record I texted him this morning? No. But I also had all the faith in him showing up and having a big game. When you get things going early in the game, it gives you a bit of a rhythm. Then when you hit the sidestep, it just takes you to another level and you feel unguardable."

Embiid, meanwhile, ended his MVP season with a whimper. He finished with just 15 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-18 shooting, concluding a disappointing playoff run marred by a sprained knee suffered in Philadelphia's Round 1 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid's scoring average dropped from 33.1 points per game in the regular season to 23.7 points per game in the playoffs, the largest drop for an MVP in league history.