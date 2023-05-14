James Harden: Doc Rivers Relationship Is OK, Talks 76ers Future amid Contract Option

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing difficult offseason decisions regarding their coaches and players after a 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals Sunday.

After the game, James Harden was asked about his relationship with head coach Doc Rivers and whether he wants the veteran coach back in Philadelphia next season.

"Our relationship is OK," Harden said.

When asked about what he wants in his next opportunity as a player, Harden said, "I just want to have a chance to compete."

Harden has a player option with Philadelphia next season and could potentially opt out. Rivers is signed with the 76ers through 2025, and Sunday's loss marks his third consecutive season in Philadelphia getting bounced in the second round.

After being limited to 13 points Thursday as the 76ers failed to put away the Celtics in Game 6 at home, Harden was held to nine points while going 3-for-11 in field goals in the Sixers' blowout Game 7 loss.

It was an off night reminiscent of last season's elimination game for Philadelphia. When the Miami Heat bounced the 76ers in a 99-90 Game 6 conference semifinals loss last year, Harden recorded 11 points.

That's not the only concerning pattern to be found in Philadelphia's elimination loss. Teams coached by Rivers have now lost seven playoff series in which they held a 3-1 or 3-2 series lead, per StatMuse. His teams are 17-33 (34 percent) all time when given a chance to clinch a series, per Evan Abrams of Action Network.

Questions about the viability of the 76ers coaching staff will continue into this offseason after Rivers, who coached the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008, at times seemed outmaneuvered by adjustments Boston first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla made in Game 7.

The 76ers, a franchise that has not won a championship since 1983, was designed this year to win a title. After coming up well short, changes are likely coming for the organization.

Given Harden's player option and Rivers' lack of success in taking this team past the conference semifinals in his first three years as a coach, fans will be keeping their eyes on those two this offseason as Philadelphia decides how to react to the team's latest playoff exit.