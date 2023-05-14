Ben DiNucci, Broncos Agree to Contract for XFL Star to Back Up Russell Wilson

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Ben DiNucci has played his way back into the NFL.

DiNucci is signing with the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. He led the XFL with 2,671 passing yards for the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2022.

The signing comes after DiNucci attended the Broncos minicamp this weekend. The Sea Dragons star, who made three appearances for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 before he was waived, will now serve as a backup for Broncos starter Russell Wilson.

DiNucci was a seventh-round pick for Dallas out of James Madison University in 2020. By 2022, the Cowboys' decision to waive him seemed obvious.

In his first NFL start, a nationally televised Sunday Night Football game in November 2020, DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards, scored no touchdowns, lost two fumbles and was sacked four times. That was his last appearance for the Cowboys.

In 2022, he left the NFL and became a starting quarterback with the Sea Dragons. There, with former Pro Bowler Josh Gordon on the other end of his throws, DiNucci became a bona fide XFL star.

DiNucci was the most prolific passer, by far, in the XFL last season, and ranked second with 20 passing touchdowns on his way to leading the Sea Dragons to the league semifinals.

He also threw a concerning league-high 13 interceptions (four more than the next-highest total) and often alarmed fans for his habit of sending passes to well-covered players. His performance at minicamp, however, was enough to convince the Broncos it was time to give him another shot at the NFL.

Over 50 players participated in Denver's minicamp, per 9News' Mike Klis. Quarterback Hunter Raquet, who racked up 2,316 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in DII for the Colorado State University-Pueblo last year, also attended on a tryout basis.

DiNucci will now join Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano as the quarterbacks behind Wilson on the Broncos' 90-man roster for training camp.