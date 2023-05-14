Titans' Will Levis Is 'a Very Intense Guy,' Says Rookie Teammate Colton Dowell

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

What is Will Levis like as a roommate?

According to Tennessee Titans receiver Colton Dowell, "intense."

Dowell, who played college ball at UT Martin before the Titans picked him in the seventh round, entered the hotel room he was sharing with Levis during rookie camp to find the No. 33 pick already studying plays on an iPad, per the Tennessean's Paul Skrbina.

"He's a very intense guy," Dowell said. "He really wants to make the most of this opportunity."

Joined by fifth-round selection Josh Whyle, formerly a tight end for the University of Cincinnati, Dowell joined in the studying, Skrbina reported.

"We were up there going through plays," Dowell said. "If we had questions we'd ask him; just kind of back-and-forth banter over the playbook."

Dowell is not the first to describe Levis, who went on viral on Twitter before the draft for his unique food habits, as "intense." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport used the same thing when he described Levis' impressions on teams during his predraft process out of the University of Kentucky.

That quality was visible in the hard throws Levis was showing off when the first day of Titans rookie camp took place Saturday.

Despite that intensity, Levis looked relaxed as he discussed the first day of camp Saturday afternoon.

"First time playing ball in a long time. It's the game we all love, so it's an opportunity to come and just play and learn. It's just been a lot of fun," Levis said.

Levis has spoken in the past about studying footage of other players he wants to model his game after, like the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. The Titans will now hope that dedication to studying, and his eagerness to get the know the Tennessee offense, will prepare him for a future QB1 role.