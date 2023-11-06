4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 231

1 of 4

Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Derrick Lewis is a former title challenger, a longtime top-15 heavyweight, and the owner of the record for most knockout wins in UFC history.

Jailton Almeida made him look like a novice, completing six takedowns to rack up almost 22 minutes of control time in their 25-minute fight. His resulting unanimous-decision win brought him to 20-2 overall and 6-0 in the UFC, and it should set him up for a fight with one of the division's top contenders.

If Almeida has his way, it will be a fight with French striking specialist Ciryl Gane next.

"I want Ciryl Gane," Almeida said at the card's post-fight press conference. "We can do it in Paris. We can do it in Salvador. We can do it wherever. I'm ready. Let's do it, Ciryl Gane."