Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: 'Vikings Want to Do Right by' RB Despite $14M Contract Hit

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook's future remains up in the air given his cap hit of approximately $14 million, but the Minnesota Vikings reportedly have the running back's best interest in mind as they pursue different options this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed as much on SportsCenter:

"Dalvin Cook's future has been sort of open-ended recently. I was told from a source that the Vikings want to do right by Dalvin Cook. Right now, they're willing to hold on to his cap hit of around $14 million until they figure this all out.

"They want him to go to a place where he can play and be happy, whether that's via trade, or eventual release, or even staying in Minnesota. But that's sort of the thing they've been sorting through.

"I believe the Vikings have been willing to listen to trade offers. I talked to some teams who have linked Dalvin Cook to Miami in the past just because he's a South Florida guy, they were looking for a running back at one point, but they also just drafted one in the third round and had re-signed a couple of players.

"So, there's not a clear-cut avenue for him to be traded, at least at the moment. And so, the Vikings moved on from Za'Darius Smith, they could be willing to move on from Dalvin Cook at some point, but it hasn't shaken out yet."

As Fowler noted, Cook was linked to the Dolphins around the draft.

However, they selected Texas A&M's De'Von Achane in the third round and have something of a crowded running back rotation with the rookie alongside Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin.

Taking on a contract like Cook's might no longer be on the table for Miami, adding more uncertainty to the situation for the Vikings.

"The team reportedly asked Cook to adjust his salary this season, a request Cook—who has a $10.4 million base salary and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season—balked at," Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports wrote.

There is little questioning Cook's talent, but he will be 28 years old and coming off shoulder surgery at a position that is generally considered replaceable when the 2023 season begins. Minnesota also has Alexander Mattison at running back and drafted UAB's DeWayne McBride in April.

There is a path in place to move forward without Cook on the roster even if he has largely excelled in his six seasons with the team.

The Florida State product has four Pro Bowl selections on his resume and ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. While he underwent the shoulder procedure this offseason, he still appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and finished with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go with 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores as a pass-catcher.

Other teams may not be jumping at the chance to trade for his contract, especially since he could hit the market following a release, but someone will surely look to add him as a featured piece if the Vikings move in a different direction this offseason.