Knicks' Julius Randle's Wife Kendra Responds to Kenyon Martin's Criticism About Kiss

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Kendra Randle, the wife of New York Knicks star Julius Randle, hit back at Kenyon Martin after the former NBA forward found it odd Randle would first celebrate a win with her rather than his teammates.

She called out Martin in a series of Twitter posts and referenced the circumstances that led him to be suspended by the Denver Nuggets in the middle of the 2006 playoffs:

Speaking on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena show (via Frankie Taddeo of Sports Illustrated), Martin said it "bothered" him to see Randle first seek out Kendra courtside on Wednesday after the Knicks sealed a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

"We just got done playing a hard-fought game in a playoff series and the first thing [Randle does] is go kiss his wife?!" he said. "That's the first thing you do?! Where is your mindset at? I mean, it was the very first thing he did, dawg, when the game was over."

Randle had posted 24 points, five rebounds and five assists as New York kept its season alive in Game 5. The team eventually suffered a season-ending defeat Friday.

The Randles have been married since August 2017, when Julius was entering his fourth season in the NBA.