X

    Knicks' Julius Randle's Wife Kendra Responds to Kenyon Martin's Criticism About Kiss

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 03: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks gives his wife, Kendra Randle, a kiss after his team defeated the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on March 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,  by downloading and or using this photograph,  User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Kendra Randle, the wife of New York Knicks star Julius Randle, hit back at Kenyon Martin after the former NBA forward found it odd Randle would first celebrate a win with her rather than his teammates.

    She called out Martin in a series of Twitter posts and referenced the circumstances that led him to be suspended by the Denver Nuggets in the middle of the 2006 playoffs:

    Kendra Randle @KendraRandle_

    😂😂😂 slow news day I guess. Both of us grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our mothers. I'm so grateful my kids get to grow up watching their dad be the best father and husband❤️ <a href="https://t.co/hzBFd7fLoP">https://t.co/hzBFd7fLoP</a>

    Kendra Randle @KendraRandle_

    By the way that game was after a win. He would never be in the mood to kiss or even talk after a loss lol. But talk about real issues. Not a husband and father loving his family.

    Kendra Randle @KendraRandle_

    Yes 😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/xisgwGOpjS">https://t.co/xisgwGOpjS</a>

    Speaking on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena show (via Frankie Taddeo of Sports Illustrated), Martin said it "bothered" him to see Randle first seek out Kendra courtside on Wednesday after the Knicks sealed a Game 5 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

    "We just got done playing a hard-fought game in a playoff series and the first thing [Randle does] is go kiss his wife?!" he said. "That's the first thing you do?! Where is your mindset at? I mean, it was the very first thing he did, dawg, when the game was over."

    Randle had posted 24 points, five rebounds and five assists as New York kept its season alive in Game 5. The team eventually suffered a season-ending defeat Friday.

    The Randles have been married since August 2017, when Julius was entering his fourth season in the NBA.

    Knicks' Julius Randle's Wife Kendra Responds to Kenyon Martin's Criticism About Kiss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon