Jay Glazer Hypes Tom Brady amid Raiders Rumors: 'It's Going to Help...He's a Winner'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The success Tom Brady enjoyed on the gridiron can translate into an off-field role with the Las Vegas Raiders in the eyes of Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brady was "in deep discussions to become a limited partner" of the Raiders. Glazer believes bringing the legendary quarterback into the fold could be a culture-setter for Las Vegas.

"Anything Tom touches, he's going to be successful," he said to TMZ Sports. "Any time you have Tom Brady around, it's going to help. It's not going to hurt. He's a winner."

Granted, Wickersham and Schefter reported Brady is expected to have a "passive" role with the Raiders and won't be granted any direct operational authority over business or football matters.

One only needs to look at Michael Jordan's ownership tenure with the Charlotte Hornets to understand winning multiple championships as an athlete doesn't actually mean much when you're running or investing in a team. The Hornets have been mired in mediocrity ever since he bought the franchise in 2010.

Considering the Raiders made a run at Brady when he was a player, team owner Mark Davis clearly believes his presence, even in a somewhat limited capacity, can make a big difference behind the scenes.