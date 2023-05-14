Saints' Foster Moreau Could Be Cleared for OTA's After Lymphoma Diagnosis, HC Says

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau could be cleared to participate in organized team activities, which are coming up in two weeks, despite being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, head coach Dennis Allen said Saturday.

Allen added that he would defer to the team's doctor to make a final decision on Moreau's status, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell:

"That's not our area of expertise, so we're leaning on the doctors there in terms of making a good decision there. [Saints team physician John Amoss] felt really, really positive about not only the treatment plan for him, but also his recovery and his ability then to participate. So I really don't anticipate that to be a challenge that we're going to have to deal with. Obviously it's a serious medical condition, so you don't want ever to take that lightly."

Moreau signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints earlier this week. The deal includes $8 million guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 26-year-old was a free agent this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moreau announced in March that he would be stepping away from football after a routine exam conducted by the Saints medical staff during a free-agent visit revealed he had symptoms of Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks the immune system.

During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America last month, Moreau said he was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma, adding that doctors were confident they could "get rid of all of it."

Moreau added that he was attacking his "life-changing" prognosis the same way he would an NFL game.

"There's no other way to look at it, right?" Moreau said. "So, I'm preparing for my opponent, right? Hodgkin's lymphoma, chemotherapy, I'm preparing for being on an IV for six, seven, eight hours."

"... You only have a finite amount of time on this Earth. For me, I'm gonna make it count. And right now, making it count is whuppin' up on cancer's butt."

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted at the time Moreau's contract was reported that the veteran tight end had been cleared and expects to play in 2023.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU. He caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in 61 games across four seasons.

Moreau had a solid 2022 campaign, catching 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. He now joins a tight end room that includes Juwan Johnson, Lucas Krull, Miller Forristall, Joel Wilson and Swiss army knife Taysom Hill.

The Saints open the 2023 season on Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans.