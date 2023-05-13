Jake Paul Says KSI's KO Win vs. Joe Fournier Should've Been DQ or No-Contest

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Amid calls for him to fight KSI following the YouTube sensation's win over Joe Fournier in London on Saturday, Jake Paul was quick to point out a huge missed call in the match.

KSI appeared to have caught Fournier with a nasty illegal elbow in the second round, which led to a knockout win and him remaining undefeated in seven fights. And Paul, who's become quite an experienced boxer himself, took to Twitter to express his frustration.

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was," Paul tweeted out. "If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

Paul wasn't the only person to catch the elbow or call out KSI for the hit either.

Fournier was expected to be KSI's biggest test of his young boxing career as a fairly experienced fighter. Instead, the elbow went uncaught and the 29-year-old got his fourth consecutive victory via knockout.

Paul and KSI are by far the two biggest influencers-turned-boxers in the world right now, and their respective fanbases are clamoring for the two to meet in the ring.

If the two are to face each other, it'll have to wait a bit, as Paul is set to take on former UFC superstar Nate Diaz on Aug. 5 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.