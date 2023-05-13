Broncos' Javonte Williams Expected to Return from Knee Injury by Camp, HC Payton Says

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos provided an encouraging update on Javonte Williams on Saturday.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the third-year running back is expected to return from a knee injury for the start of training camp this summer.

"Our current starter is doing extremely well," Payton told reporters Saturday. "I would tell you we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp, and that's good news—[that's] Javonte.

"His rehab is going well, and I don't want to speak for him ... or anybody else, but we get the daily reports. ... But I've read a lot [about Williams' status], but I think his rehab is going well."

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters last month that he was unsure when Williams would return to the field.

"Javonte is doing really well in rehab. Feel good he will be back this season, just not sure when. With free agency we addressed enough needs we don't need to reach," Paton said.

Williams appeared in just four games during the 2022 season before tearing the ACL, LCL and posterolateral corner in his right knee during an Oct. 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 23-year-old was widely expected to have a breakout year, but he finished with 204 yards on 47 carries before going out with injury. He also caught 16 passes for 76 yards.

Denver selected Williams in the second round of the 2021 draft out of North Carolina. He had an impressive rookie season, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 43 passes for 316 yards and three scores.

If Williams is fully healthy, he'll serve as the Broncos starting running back in 2023, leading a group that also includes Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr.

At one point this offseason, it felt like the Broncos would be in the market for a running back, given the injury to Williams. The likes of Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott are among the free agents still available, but the latest update on Williams could have Denver feeling comfortable with its current situation.

The Broncos are slated to open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Raiders.